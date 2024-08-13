Home policy

Musk makes no secret of his support for Trump. He gave him a stage on X for two hours. Despite their mutual antipathy, he is now inviting Harris as well.

Washington DC – For almost two hours, Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk has criticized the former President Donald Trump on his platform X. Trump’s campaign team spoke of the “interview of the century” in the run-up to the conversation on Monday evening (August 12). What followed were technical problems, a series of fake news stories and a kind of campaign appearance for Trump.

Thematically, Trump and his supporters focused particularly on the candidate of the Democrats, Kamala HarrisIn a statement on the conversation, the Harris campaign said that “whatever this was,” it demonstrated Trump’s extremism.

Despite Harris’ criticism of Trump interview: Musk invites Vice President to X-Talk

The criticism of the conversation does not seem to have deterred Musk. On Tuesday, the Tesla Green wrote on X that he would be “glad” to have Harris as a guest. An invitation that Harris’ campaign will probably not accept given her criticism of Trump and Musk. “Trump’s entire campaign is in the service of people like Elon Musk and himself – self-centered rich guys who will betray the middle class and who cannot run a live stream in 2024,” Harris’ campaign wrote in its statement.

Harris in the election campaign: Musk attacks Democrats and spreads fake news ahead of the 2024 US election

The antipathy appears to be mutual. Musk called the Democrats a “party of division and hatred.” He claimed, without any factual basis, that they supported illegal immigration in order to turn the upcoming election in their favor. According to Musk, Kamala Harris is “literally a communist” – just as Trump likes to paint the specter of the “radical left” that could destroy America.

A study by online experts found AFP most recently, Musk is interfering in the US election campaign by spreading a variety of false information. Musk’s false messages have been viewed almost 1.2 billion times this year, according to the non-governmental organization Center for Countering Digital Hate. The CCDH identified 50 X-messages from Musk about the US election since January with claims that were exposed as false or misleading by independent fact checkers.

Deepfake in the US election campaign: Musk spreads fake Harris video

Most recently, Musk with a fake video of Harris caused a stir. In July, the X owner distributed a video in which images of Harris could be seen. The voice, which was supposed to sound like Harris’ voice, was AI-generated. Musk shared the fake on his platform without labeling it as manipulation, thereby violating his own guidelines. His support for the Republican candidate Trump in the US election 2024Musk makes no secret of it. (pav with dpa)