Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Split

The CEO of X, the former Twitter: Elon Musk. The billionaire repeatedly draws attention to himself with controversial statements. (Archive photo) © Michel Euler/dpa

Tech billionaire Elon Musk makes fun of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on X – Kiev rages.

Kiev – Kiev reacted angrily on Monday (October 2) to an online posting by controversial US tech billionaire Elon Musk in which he made fun of President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Any silence or irony towards Ukraine” is “a direct encouragement of Russian propaganda that justifies violence and destruction,” replied Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak in the online service X, formerly known as Twitter, to a previous post by Musk.

The technology entrepreneur had previously published a photo montage of a tense-looking Zelenskyj on Western allies to support Ukraine with more weapons and financial aid for its defense in Russia’s war of aggression.

Musk posts Zelensky picture: Ukraine reacts outraged

Musk provided Ukraine with equipment from its Starlink satellite internet service in the spring of 2022 to provide internet to areas affected by Russian military attacks. However, he later irritated people with statements about the Russian war of aggression. At the beginning of September, for example, he declared that he had prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian naval base in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Sevastopol is the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. Starlink is a satellite internet service operated by Musk’s company SpaceX.

In this context, Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk countered by making fun of Musk’s attempt to “conquer space”. Musk had failed spectacularly, explained Stefantschuk. SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket exploded on its first test flight in April.

Video: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is said to have sabotaged a Ukrainian drone attack

Financial and military aid to Ukraine is a controversial topic in the USA. Most Democrats and traditionally conservative Republicans have supported aid to Ukraine in the past. But for several months now, there has been an increasing number of voices within the Republican Party speaking out against further aid, with opponents primarily being supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

Some Trump supporters, including many members of Congress who threatened a shutdown during last week’s debt ceiling debate, have opposed further financial aid to Ukraine and want the money instead to be used to secure the border used between the USA and Mexico. Musk is sympathetic to the idea and even recently visited Texas to visit detained immigrants. (fmü/AFP)