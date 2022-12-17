PS Saturday, December 17, 2022, 23:01



The owner of the social network Twitter, Elon Musk, announced late Friday the restoration of the accounts of journalists whose profiles were suspended from the platform for allegedly revealing personal information about the tycoon himself.

This was announced by the billionaire after conducting an open survey in which he asked whether he would restore the accounts of journalists after accusing them of endangering his family.

“The people have spoken. Accounts that duplicated my placement will now have their suspension lifted,” Musk said, after the poll garnered 58.7 percent of votes against the suspension.

Twitter on Thursday blocked the accounts of several journalists who had reported on the ban on a profile that was dedicated to posting real-time updates on the whereabouts of Musk’s private jet, CNN reported.

The journalists, belonging to media such as ‘The New York Times’, ‘The Washington Post’ or CNN itself, had shared links to said Twitter profile, which is why the tycoon considered it necessary to suspend their accounts.

“Criticizing me all day is fine, but posting my locations in real time and endangering my family is not,” the platform’s owner said in a tweet posted Thursday.

“If someone published real-time locations and addresses of ‘The New York Times’ reporters, the FBI would be investigating, there would be hearings on Capitol Hill, and (Joe) Biden would give speeches about the end of democracy,” Musk quipped shortly after. .

Respect Human Rights



Later, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, congratulated himself on the “good news” of the restoration of journalists’ accounts, “but there remains serious concern.” «Twitter has the responsibility to respect Human Rights. Elon Musk must commit to making decisions based on policies that respect the rights that are already available, including freedom of expression,” he warned.

These bans raise a series of questions about the future of the platform, since after its acquisition by the billionaire in early November, Twitter has shared his aspirations to defend freedom of expression, even going so far as to unblock the account of the former president of the United States. United States Donald Trump, which remained suspended since the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.