From: Christian Sturgeon

Donald Trump was allowed to freely spread his views in an interview with Elon Musk on the online platform X. © Etienne Laurent/Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

Donald Trump repeats his old tune: He makes racist comments, condemns Kamala Harris and spreads lies. And Musk lets him do it.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump is on the defensive. His role as favourite before the US election 2024 In November he will be released, in the polls his opponent Kamala Harris An interview with Elon Musk seemed to be the best opportunity to get the sluggish election campaign back on track.

Even the start didn’t go smoothly. The live conversation between Musk and Trump was plagued by technical problems, so that the live stream on the online platform X only started about 45 minutes late. At first he was repeatedly unavailable. Musk claimed that the interview had been disrupted by a massive DDoS attack. In such attacks, websites are overwhelmed with large numbers of requests, causing them to collapse.

Trump talks to Musk on X about assassination attempt

Musk interpreted the attack in Pennsylvania as an indication that there is “a lot of resistance to letting President Trump speak.” At the beginning of the conversation, which according to X was watched by more than 1.3 million people at times, the tech billionaire praised the presidential candidate of the republican for his bravery during an assassination attempt in July in which Trump was hit by a bullet in the ear.

The Tesla-chief, who announced his support for Trump after this incident, praised the former president several times for his steadfastness and courage. Trump announced that he would return to the site of the attack in October for a rally. “It was a miracle: If I hadn’t turned my head to the side, I wouldn’t be talking to you now, as much as I like you,” said Trump, who had recently spoken to X for the first time in a long time.

Trump makes racist comments about migration in Musk interview

In this context, Trump also claimed that illegal immigration saved his life. He had just turned to the side to look at a map of illegal immigration – which is why the shooter missed him. For Trump, this was an ideal opportunity to spread his usual views on immigration.

“Elon, what happened is unbelievable,” Trump said of people who allegedly entered the country without papers. USA “They come from Congo. Recently, 22 people entered from Congo. They are all murderers.” And he continued: “They take them out of prisons, send them to the US and threaten them with death if they come back.” Trump did not elaborate on this, nor did he give any details.

Trump also warned about the “dangerous people” who are arriving at the southern border with Mexico to get into the USA. “These are people who are in prison for murder and all sorts of other things, and they are letting them go into our country,” Trump said. It should be noted that studies have shown no connection between immigration and higher crime rates.

Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris

Trump also attacked Kamala Harris. He repeatedly derided Harris as a “radical” leftist who “destroyed” California when she was attorney general and later a state senator. He falsely accused Harris of wanting to ban fracking and defund the police.

He also expressed his displeasure that the Vice President, instead of Joe Biden will run as the Democratic candidate for the US election. He called this a “coup” and claimed that Harris had not given an interview since the “deception” began. He repeatedly mispronounced her first name.

Donald Trump spreads lies and untruths in Musk interview

What else Trump said in the interview with Elon Musk:

Trump absurdly claimed to be managing the “largest economy in the world,” lied about his own record and those of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and spread conspiracy myths about the coronavirus pandemic, his criminal prosecutions, and election security.

Trump praised authoritarian politicians like the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump claimed without evidence that the Ukraine War would not exist if he were still president. Russia is a great military power, has been for a long time, has defeated Germany and Napoleon. “I can tell you: I could have prevented that.”

Trump peppered his comments with insults that were also directed at other Democrats including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (“a real loser”) and California Representative Adam “Shifty” Schiff.

Trump claimed that global warming was not a problem and that sea levels would rise by no more than about three millimeters (“one-eighth of an inch”) over the next 400 years. At best, that would lead to more “oceanfront real estate.”

Elon Musk fully supports Donald Trump

It was basically a conversation between friends. Musk and Trump showered each other with praise and admiration. Trump, who criticizes electric cars, called Musk’s Teslas “incredible.” Musk, meanwhile, nodded in agreement and agreed with Trump that it was wrong to “demonize” the oil and gas industry. At the end, Musk made it clear once again that he fully supports Trump. Trump is “on the right track.” (cs)