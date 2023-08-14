“I will focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously”, stated the owner of Meta

Owner of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg said this Sunday (13.Aug.2023) that businessman Elon Musk, owner of the social network X (former Twitter) “you are not serious” about an eventual fight between the 2. posted message on Threads, stated that he volunteered for a “Real Encounter” and what is “time to move on”.

Zuckerberg also mentioned the president of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship, its acronym in English), Dana White, who even said he was interested in holding the duel.

“I think we can all agree that Elon is not serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legitimate competition for charity. Elon doesn’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now he asks to do a training round in my backyard.”wrote the founder of Facebook.

Here’s the message:



Playback/Threads – 13.Aug.2023 Owner of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg spoke this Sunday (13.Aug.2023) about a possible fight with businessman Elon Musk; in the imagenm, message from his official Threads account translated from English to Portuguese

Mark Zuckerberg also said that Musk “Do you know how” contact him. “Otherwise, it’s time to move on. I will focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”he added.

The possibility of a fight between the billionaires was discussed in June, after Musk’s publication on Zuckerberg launched Threads. “I’m ready for a fight in the ring if he is”said the CEO of Tesla.

The Facebook founder responded on his Instagram profile: “Send me the location”.

On August 6, Musk said that his fight against the owner of Meta would be broadcast on X. He also wrote that the proceeds from the event would go to organizations of veterans of the United States Armed Forces. However, he did not cite a date.