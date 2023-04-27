IIn the court case against Tesla in connection with the fatal accident of Apple engineer Walter Huang in 2018, CEO Elon Musk has to comment on earlier comments about Autopilot’s capabilities. A California court on Wednesday ordered Musk to be questioned under oath for three hours.

Huang’s family of lawyers requested the hearing on recorded statements by the company’s CEO praising the safety of the self-driving function. Tesla argues that Musk cannot remember details of what he said and is often the target of persuasive “deepfake” videos.

The court’s decision is still provisional. Musk, Tesla and an attorney for Huang’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deepfake clips are manipulated audio or video recordings that use artificial intelligence to integrate a person’s face and voice in real time to spread false claims or place them in inappropriate situations that never actually happened.

The lawsuit is scheduled to be heard on July 31 and comes in the context of the growing legal and regulatory scrutiny of Tesla’s Autopilot system. Huang’s family argues that the semi-automated driving function failed. The company explained that before the accident, Huang was playing a video game on his cellphone and ignored the vehicle’s warnings.