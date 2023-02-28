The South African businessman’s assets are valued at US$ 187 billion; in 2nd place is Bernard Arnault, with US$ 185 billion

Businessman Elon Musk returned to being the richest person in the world on Monday (27.Feb.2023), according to the ranking from the Bloomberg. the owner of Tesla, SpaceX It is twitter has assets valued at US$ 187 billion, around R$ 973 billion at current exchange rates.

The 2nd place on the list is the CEO of holding LVMHo, Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of US$ 185 billion (R$ 962 billion). He owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Sephora and Chandon.

Read the list of the 5 richest, according to Bloomberg:

Elon Musk – $187 billion; Bernard Arnault – $185 billion; Jeff Bezos – $117 billion; Bill Gates – $114 billion; Warren Buffett – $106 billion.

According to siteMusk returned to the top of the ranking after Tesla’s stock surged nearly 70% in 2022. Signs of economic growth and a slower pace of US interest rate hikes encouraged investors.