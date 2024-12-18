It was during the month of June that veteran astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore took off from Space Launch Complex 41 of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida (USA) with NASA’s Starliner spacecraft.

It was the first time that said ship was used and took off successfully, since until June 5, several errors and failures had occurred that had made it impossible. Its mission had the objective of carry out various experiments on the effects of space on living beings and develop more effective technologies and treatments for future space missions.

They would do all this from the International Space Station, and initially iThey were due to return to land in the same ship at the beginning of September. However, after an internal review of Starliner’s failures where Helium leaks and failure of five thrusters have been discoveredNASA bosses have decided that the Starliner will return to Earth empty.

The truth is that Boeing (the manufacturers) have not participated in the vote and defend the capabilities of their ship, but NASA has been clear and They want to avoid any type of disaster that puts the lives of astronauts at risk.

AP// On the left Suni Williams and at her side Butch Wilmore

But of course, if Williams and Wilmore have gotten on somehow they will have to get off, but the problem for them is that they will have to wait until there is a space for them, because this is not like you miss the train and have to wait a while. while for the next one, but here The spaces in the spaceships are numbered and the flights are very limited.

At first, it was considered that Elon Musk’s company, Space months stranded on the Space Station.

And although the rescue was going to occur in February 2025, it seems that Space X is having problems repairing the capsule for takeoff, and they have to delay the launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft until March or even April, which would be almost 10 months after the last time they set foot on Earth.

Although both are in good condition and capable of withstanding this time, it should be noted that these veteran astronauts are around 60 years old and Between them they accumulate more than 500 days of missions in orbit before going up, The counter does not stop growing and for the moment it still does not have a specific date when it will stop.