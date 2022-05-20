(Reuters) -O presidente Jair Bolsonaro chamou nesta sexta-feira o bilionário norte-americano Elon Musk de “mito da liberdade” e disse que o anúncio do empresário de que compraria o Twitter foi como um “sopro de esperança”.

“Nowadays we could call it the myth of freedom. It is what we will need for anything that, by chance, we can think of for the future”, said Bolsonaro, speaking alongside Musk during an event with entrepreneurs about connectivity in the Amazon, at a luxury hotel in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo. Paul.

“The example he gave us a few days ago, when he announced the purchase of Twitter, was a breath of hope for us,” added the president.

The event on connectivity in the Amazon and the meeting with Musk, who is chief executive of electric car maker Tesla and space company SpaceX, were not on Bolsonaro’s official public agenda for this Friday.

The president made social media a crucial tool in the campaign that elected him in 2018, and Twitter is an important part of his communication strategy.

Críticos de medidas da rede social para moderar o conteúdo na plataforma, Bolsonaro e seus apoiadores saudaram a possibilidade de Musk, que tem mudado seu posicionamento ideológico em direção à direita, comprar o Twitter.

On Wednesday, Musk said in a tweet that he had previously voted for the Democratic Party of current US President Joe Biden, but that he will now vote for the Republican Party of former President Donald Trump, of whom Bolsonaro is an avowed fan.

“In the past I voted for the Democrats because they were (for the most part) the party of goodness. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” Musk wrote.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fábio Faria said on his Twitter account that Musk would come to Brazil to discuss connectivity in the Amazon with Brazilian government officials. The billionaire met with Faria in November, in the US, and on the occasion the two discussed using SpaceX technology to bring internet to schools in rural areas and to help fight deforestation in the Amazon.

Currently, the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), linked to the federal government, monitors forest deforestation by satellite, including real-time alerts. In the past, Bolsonaro has questioned, without presenting evidence, the reliability of Inpe’s data, after the institute pointed out growth in deforestation in the Amazon, generating international pressure on his government.

In his speech, Bolsonaro did not detail how Musk and his companies could help fight the destruction of the forest, which has recorded recent records, but said he counts on the American billionaire to bring to the world what he said was the truth about the Amazon.

“The issue of the Amazon is very important to us. We intend and need, and we count on Elon Musk, so that the Amazon is known by everyone in Brazil and in the world. Show the exuberance of this region, how it is preserved by us and how much harm caused to us by those who spread lies about this region”, said Bolsonaro.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Amanda Perobelli; editing by Isabel Versiani and Roberto Samora)