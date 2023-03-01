Monterey.- Elon Musk is looking to develop a competitor to ChatGPT, the bustling OpenAI chatbot.

Musk has already approached some Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers about a possible research lab, The Information revealed, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

According to the tech industry-focused publication, the Tesla CEO has been recruiting former DeepMind lead researcher Igor Babuschkin to lead the project.

He added that Babuschkin specialized in the kind of machine learning needed to develop chatbots. He previously worked at OpenAI, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Babuschkin told The Information that he left Google’s DeepMind last week, but had not officially signed on to Musk’s project.

Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in 2015 but parted ways with it in 2018. In early December, he called ChatGPT “very good.”

However, he has recently criticized both OpenAI and ChatGPT. The billionaire has taken issue with some of the chatbot’s safeguards, calling several of its responses “worrying.”

Musk has also raised concerns about the accuracy of ChatGPT.

In December, he responded to a tweet from Alex Epstein, an energy expert who has advocated for the use of fossil fuels, with what appeared to be a screenshot of a ChatGPT reply refusing to argue in favor of fossil fuels. .

“There is great danger in training an AI to lie,” Musk said at the time.

On other occasions, the Tesla CEO has seemed complimentary about the OpenAI technology, saying that ChatGPT was “very good.”

Baubuschkin told The Information that he would like to work with Musk on something in the LLM space, referring to the big language models, the technology that underpins AI tools like ChatGPT.

But he added that creating a chatbot with fewer protections was not the billionaire’s goal.