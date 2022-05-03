Musk is the world’s richest person, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $245 billion, but most of his fortune is linked to shares in Tesla, the electric car maker he heads.

Last week, Musk announced that he had sold $8.5 billion in Tesla shares in the wake of his agreement to buy Twitter.

The sources said the new financing, which could come in the form of preferred or common stock, could reduce a cash contribution of $21 billion that Musk had pledged to pay in the deal, as well as a marginal loan he secured against his Tesla shares.

Musk also pledged to give some Tesla shares to banks to arrange a $12.5 billion margin loan to support financing the deal.

One of the sources stated that he may seek to reduce the size of the marginal loan based on new investor interest in financing the deal.

The sources said that large investors such as private sector companies, hedge funds and individuals with net worth individuals are in talks with Musk about providing preferred equity financing for the acquisition deal.

They added that Apollo Global Management and Aris Management Corp. are among the private sector firms involved in the funding talks.

They stated that Musk has not yet decided on the partners who will provide him with the funds necessary to complete the deal.

Musk is not currently seeking to use more debt instruments for the Twitter deal.

And if Musk withdraws from the Twitter acquisition deal, he will have to pay a fine of one billion dollars to the company that owns the famous social networking site, and the company has the right to sue him for not completing the deal.