According to the Washington Post, Twitter is in a hurry to close the sale because it would leave “painful” decisions for the new owner.

Businessman Elon Musk has plans to cut 75% of Twitter’s employees, leaving the total at around 2,000, according to The Washington Post, which claims to have obtained documents about the latest conversations between the billionaire and potential investors that will help him to close the purchase of the social network.

The newspaper also states that, even if the purchase is not formalized, the company will make major cuts that would affect approximately 25% of the 7,500 workers. Musk has not yet officially positioned himself on the news.

According to the documents consulted and other sources, the cuts would not only affect employees, but the company’s infrastructure, specifically the data centers that allow the operation of the network, which is consulted by more than 200 million users per day.

These cuts – still according to the newspaper – would explain the anxiety with which Twitter tried to close the sale to Musk for $ 44 billion, as it would mean that the current management would leave the most painful decisions to the new management team.

If there are no new chapters in the soap opera involving the purchase of Twitter, the deal will close on October 28.