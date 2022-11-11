Home page politics

Of: Lucas Maier

Elon Musk is laying off employees and trying to improve Twitter’s finances with a questionable subscription. Now even the authorities have warned him.

San Francisco – The billionaire takeover of the Twitter platform Elon Musk was less than a month ago and the company was already in troubled waters. Most recently, Musk even sold shares in the car manufacturer Tesla worth four billion dollars to keep the platform with the little bird alive, like them German press agency writes.

Elon Musk recently prepared his staff for rough times: “Insolvency cannot be ruled out.” A first measure to generate more money was changing the allocation of white ticks. Actually, these served to Verification of public figures. Musk has been selling the hooks for $8 a month since Wednesday (November 9) with no verification of individuals.

Twitter disaster: Musk counted by authorities

The US consumer protection agency FTC has also targeted Twitter after the latest changes. “We are watching the latest developments on Twitter with great concern,” a spokesman said dpa on Thursday (November 10). The laws would also apply to companies and their bosses.

Following the FTC’s warnings, Musk assured that Twitter will do everything it can to comply with the agreements. Workers have not had it easy either since Elon Musk took over Twitter. About The billionaire has already cut 7,500 jobs.

Musk is losing more and more managers: employees have to reckon with restrictions

Musk reportedly said that Twitter still has too many employees. While Twitter employees were previously allowed to work from anywhere, Musk now wants to introduce mandatory office presence.

This emerged from an email in which Musk prepared the employees for a difficult time. In it he described the company’s situation as “bad” from an economic point of view. On Thursday (November 10) also left again managers the company. Among other things, the head of information security and the person responsible for filtering offensive content. (Lucas Maier)