SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk in the Clubhouse app, created for voice communication and online conferences. He wrote his proposal in Twitter-account.

Musk mentioned the Kremlin’s English-language account in his post @KremlinRussia_E and offered to join him for a conversation in the app. “It would be a great honor to speak with you,” he added in Russian.

This is not the first time that a businessman has been writing in Russian on social networks. In January, he appreciated the contribution of the Soviet designer Sergei Korolev to world cosmonautics. According to the entrepreneur, Korolyov “was great.”

In turn, Vladimir Putin mentioned Elon Musk when he compared the founder and head of the computer antivirus company Evgeny Kaspersky to him. According to the president, in his field, Kaspersky is “no worse” than an American entrepreneur.