Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

Elon Musk (right) in conversation with NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/afp

Elon Musk is dishing out obscenities against advertisers who have posted ads on his social media platform X because of anti-Semitic content.

New York City – Elon Musk, owner of Platform X, once again doesn’t mince his words. In a conversation with the New York Times The billionaire attacked renegade advertisers of his social media service, sometimes using vulgar expressions.

They should go to hell (“Go f… yourself”) – and not believe that they could blackmail him, Musk explained on Wednesday (November 2nd). “I’m certainly not going to pander.” Previously, several large companies had stopped advertising on

Advertising of well-known brands alongside Nazi contributions

A day later, hate speech researchers demonstrated in a report how advertising from well-known brands on X was placed next to Nazi posts. X then claimed the organization Media Matters for America (MMfA) ensured that the advertising was displayed next to the posts by repeatedly loading the profiles and took the matter to court. MMfA is a non-profit organization and media monitoring group operating in the USA is known for her criticism of conservative journalists and media companies.

After several major advertising clients such as Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBC placed their ads on the earlier Twitter Having temporarily discontinued the aforementioned platform, Musk now spoke of a mistake on his part. With his support for an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, which he denies, he “gave critics a loaded weapon.” It may be the worst mistake he has made in the history of his “stupid” news stories. He explained that his views had been misunderstood. He simply wanted to say to Jewish organizations that it was not wise to support radical Islamists who wanted their destruction.

Elon Musk would accept failure of X

In the longer term, a boycott by advertisers is likely to seriously jeopardize the future of X. Such a move “will kill X,” Musk said. When asked whether, as one of the richest people in the world, he would keep the platform afloat permanently, Musk indicated that he would accept X’s financial failure. The advertisers who pulled their ads would then have to explain themselves to the public, he said. With this, Musk shifted the blame for the possible end of the formerly important network from himself to others.

The New York Times had previously reported at the weekend, citing internal documents, that the platform, which is already struggling with weak sales, could lose up to $75 million in revenue by the end of the year due to the advertisers’ boycott. X, on the other hand, claimed in a statement that it was only about an amount of around eleven million dollars.

Musk’s X contribution was condemned by the White House, among others, and received approval in anti-Semitic circles. He then repeatedly emphasized that he was not an anti-Semite. Musk was received in Israel on Monday. There he visited, among other things, a kibbutz that was attacked by the Islamist Hamas on October 7th with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Musk emphasized on Wednesday that the visit had nothing to do with the controversy surrounding his X contribution. (skr/dpa)