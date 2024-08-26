Former US President Donald Trump has argued that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is likely too busy to join his administration if he wins the election in November, but suggested the X owner could take on a more advisory role.

“He wants to be involved. He’s running big companies and all that now, so he can’t really, I don’t think he would be free for government,” Trump said in an interview on the ‘Shawn Ryan Show.’ “I would put him in government, absolutely, but I don’t know how he could do that with all the things he has going on,” he continued. “But he could kind of, as they say, consult with the country and come up with some great ideas.”