Elon Musk says he and other investors are “obviously paying too much” for Twitter. The Tesla founder and the world’s richest man, incidentally, is “enthusiastic” about the purchase of the social medium, which in his opinion “kind of languished for a long time, but has an incredible amount of potential”. He made these statements when he answered questions from reporters about Tesla’s quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
