Elon Musk ignored a question from a Sky News journalist about praising Vladimir Putin

American businessman Elon Musk did not comment on the questions of a journalist from the British TV channel Sky News about Ukraine, as well as on the praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had previously called the businessman an outstanding person. Video in which the correspondent sets Mask questions, published on the channel’s website.

The journalist approached the businessman after he attended a meeting at the US Federal Aviation Administration in Washington. “Vladimir Putin calls you an outstanding person, Mr. Musk. Do you appreciate it? How would you characterize Vladimir Putin?” – a Sky News correspondent turned to him.

In addition, he twice asked the entrepreneur whether his ego and ignorance cost the lives of Ukrainians, referring to Musk’s refusal to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with access to the Starlink service to attack Russian ships in Crimea. The businessman ignored all questions.

Vladimir Putin called Elon Musk an outstanding person, as well as an active and talented businessman, during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2023). The Russian leader also noted that the entrepreneur “does a lot.”

Earlier, CNN, citing published fragments of Musk’s biography, reported that the businessman limited the operation of the Starlink satellite Internet system to Ukraine in 2022 near Crimea in order to prevent an attack on the Russian Navy.

Musk denied information about cutting off Ukraine’s access to Starlink off the coast of Crimea. According to him, the system in the area was not turned on. At the same time, the businessman revealed that he received an emergency request from Kyiv to activate Starlink along the entire route to Sevastopol, but refused due to fears of a strike on the Russian fleet.

The entrepreneur’s words caused a great resonance. Thus, the US Congress called for an investigation into Musk’s refusal to provide Ukraine with access to Starlink near Crimea.