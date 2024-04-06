Tesla continues to push forward with its plans autonomous driving. And, as has already happened in the past, the CEO of the US brand Elon Musk has opened up an interesting scenario: Tesla is available to license its advanced driver assistance technologies, such as FSD or Full Self-Driving software, to other car manufacturers.

No competitors interested?

As mentioned, the South African manager is not new to making proposals of this type, even if the last time none of Tesla's competitors had decided to accept the billionaire's invitation. The reference is to June last year, when Musk himself had declared his willingness to share Tesla's ADAS technology with other car manufacturers. The result? In January this year the US brand clarified that not have entered into any license agreement with other companies, although at the time Musk himself made it known that Tesla had started a series of preliminary discussions with external companies.

Tesla FSD

We'll see if this time Musk's invitation will be accepted, even if according to the latest rumors it's a lot hard to imagine that happening. For a very simple reason: many car manufacturers are already carrying out the development of their own autonomous driving technology, in many cases even more advanced (at least on paper) than that of Tesla, which describes the FSD software as a driving assistance system Of level 2+.

The autonomous driving of others

Some examples in this sense: both BMW and Mercedes they offer a range of ADAS level 3 which can actually allow customers to take their eyes off the road in certain circumstances. But not only: Volkswagen and Hyundai are working on their own Level 4 autonomous driving technology for robotaxis that they plan to commercialize in the near future. In short, Elon Musk's announcement once again risks being forgotten.