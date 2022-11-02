Elon Musk tweeted a poll on freedom of speech and political correctness

American entrepreneur, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, the new owner of the social network Twitter Elon Musk launched a survey on what advertisers should support: freedom of speech or political correctness. Vote it arranged in your account.

As of the time of publication of the news, 763,133 people took part in the survey. Most of them (81.3 percent) voted for the first option. The remaining 18.7 percent of respondents felt that advertisers should choose political correctness.

On October 27, Elon Musk completed the deal to buy Twitter. The contract amount was $44 billion. Elon Musk himself explained the purchase of the social network with a desire to help humanity. He noted that he considers it important for civilization to have one digital platform where different opinions can be discussed in a healthy atmosphere.

Earlier, Elon Musk promised the European Commission to comply with the rules for controlling content on Twitter. The billionaire contacted the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, to assure him of the site’s compliance with EU content control requirements. The self-proclaimed free speech absolutist has agreed to meet with Breton in the coming weeks, Reuters reported.

The new rules will come into effect in 2024. These include banning advertising that is directed at children or based on sensitive data such as religion, gender, race and political opinions, and allowing EU governments to require the removal of illegal content, including material that promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, and hate speech. and commercial fraud.