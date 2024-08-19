Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 20:33

American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network X and who announced the closure of the platform’s office in Brazil last weekend, has become known for his clashes with the Brazilian justice system, but controversies are also accumulating in other countries around the world.

On the morning of last Saturday, the 17th, X’s official account published that it would close its operations in Brazil after Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) had “threatened our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process”. Musk shared the note, before comparing the minister to the villain Voldemort, from the Harry Potter series. It was not the first time that the businessman made the comparison against his Brazilian rival.

In recent years, Musk has joined right-wing activists against opponents in several countries, especially in his home country, the United States. Last week, the entrepreneur gave a public interview, in the audio chat space on X, lasting more than two hours with former US President Donald Trump, in an attempt to expand his reach in the election campaign. The meeting marked Trump’s return to the platform, from which he had been banned after the storming of the Capitol.

Throughout the conversation, marked by mutual praise, Trump repeated to Musk familiar phrases from his campaign speech, including attacks on Joe Biden for allowing war in Gaza and Ukraine and his insistence that the United States was better when he was president. Trump also attacked his rival, Kamala Harris, and Biden for immigration policies that he characterized as lax. In July, the billionaire was criticized for sharing on his own platform a deepfake, a video manipulated with artificial intelligence, in which Harris insulted Biden.

This week, MEP Sandro Gozi, secretary of the European Democratic Party, drew attention when he said that “if Musk does not comply with our laws, the Union will close X in Europe”. He also wrote that “online violence always leads to offline violence”, that the “far right hides its violence behind freedom of expression” and that digital platforms should moderate hateful content.

Days earlier, Musk had insulted European Commission member Thierry Breton, who demanded that X respect European legislation, and in another context, he was criticized by the British government after stating that a civil war was “inevitable” in the United Kingdom. At the time, authorities were concerned about a wave of violence against immigrants due to fake news.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an urgent meeting after lawlessness he blamed on “far-right thuggery”, fuelled in part by misinformation on social media, sparked anger over a knife attack at a dance class that killed three girls and injured 10 people. False rumours spread online that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker led to attacks on migrants and mosques.

“There is no justification for comments like that,” the government spokesman told Musk in response to the civil war post. “We are talking about a minority of thugs who do not speak for the UK.”

In April, Musk accused Australia of censorship after an Australian judge ruled that his platform must block users worldwide from accessing a video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went so far as to call Musk an “arrogant billionaire” who considered himself above the law and out of touch with the public after he resisted complying with the court order.

In Brazil, Musk has found his main enemy in Alexandre de Moraes. Earlier this year, the billionaire exploited the disclosure of the case known as the “Twitter files” to attack the minister. It involved an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the platform reporting pressure from Brazilian authorities for confidential data from users of the network.

At the time, the American stated that Moraes should “resign or be impeached,” and that the minister “blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the Constitution and the people of Brazil.” His posts were widely shared by Bolsonaro supporters who criticize the investigations into the discrediting of the Brazilian electoral system and attacks on democracy, for which Moraes himself is the rapporteur at the Supreme Court and which have been targeting important allies of the former president.