Entrepreneur Elon Musk invited Twitter users to vote “for” or “against” the pardon of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former CIA officer Edward Snowden. He published the corresponding survey in his account on December 3.

The entrepreneur wrote: “I do not express my opinion, but I promised to conduct such a survey. Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned? – and gave a choice of two answers: yes or no.

The survey will run for 24 hours.

Last year, Washington indicted Assange on 18 counts, including violating the espionage law and conspiring to hack into a government computer. The journalist faces 175 years in prison.

Assange is currently in a London prison, where he was taken after he was extradited to the authorities by the Ecuadorian embassy. The journalist has been hiding there since 2012.

Edward Snowden was granted temporary asylum in Russia in August 2013 after he gave The Guardian and The Washington Post newspapers secret material about British and American surveillance programs on the Internet in June of that year.

On December 2, Evdard Snowden received a Russian passport. US authorities insist that he must face US justice. His lawyer Anatoly Kucherena also stressed that, being a citizen of the Russian Federation, Snowden cannot be extradited to the United States.