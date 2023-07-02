Twitter will expand the time limit on reading posts. This was stated by the owner of the social network Elon Musk in his account on Saturday, July 1.

His post says that verified accounts will be limited to reading 10 thousand posts per day, unverified accounts – 1 thousand tweets, new unverified accounts – 500.

Initially, the limits were set at 6,000, 600, and 300, respectively.

Musk indicated that this measure is being introduced to combat scraping – the automated collection of data arrays.

On June 30, it became known that in order to view content and profiles on the social network Twitter, you now need to register. At the moment, if an unregistered user wants to view a tweet, the site will prompt you to log in or register an account on the social network.

Musk has innovated on his social network before. So, on May 10, he announced that the function of video and audio calls will appear on Twitter. On the same day, end-to-end encryption of private messages was added. Prior to that, on April 14, the businessman announced the launch of content monetization on Twitter. He indicated that the American social network will provide support in promoting accounts that create their own content.

Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. Millionaire Musk took over Twitter on October 27, 2022. The deal amounted to $ 44 billion. The businessman immediately fired a number of members of the management and dissolved the board of directors, becoming the sole head of the company.

Since February 24, 2022, access to the platform has been limited in Russia due to the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. In April, the social network lifted the ban and began recommending the accounts of the Kremlin, the Foreign Ministry, and Russian embassies abroad.