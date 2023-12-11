Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reactivated the account of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the online platform X, formerly Twitter, which has been blocked since 2018. The founder of the right-wing website Infowars was recently sentenced to pay billions in damages in several cases because of his false allegations about a massacre at a US elementary school. Jones had claimed for years that the December 2012 shooting was staged by actors to enforce stricter gun laws. A 20-year-old shot 20 schoolchildren and six teachers.

Trump prefers to use “Truth Social”

After his activation, Jones repeated a welcome greeting from the influencer Andrew Tate, who was controversial for his misogynistic comments and is awaiting trial in Romania for alleged human trafficking. Jones' previous post was from September 6, 2018, the day Twitter finally suspended his accounts.

Musk had previously asked his followers whether Jones should be given access to the platform again. According to the results published by Musk, a majority were in favor. Since Musk took over the online service, numerous accounts that were once blocked for hate speech or spreading potentially dangerous falsehoods have been reactivated.

Musk also had the account of former US President Donald Trump, which was blocked after the support of his rioting supporters in January 2021 during the storming of the Capitol, reactivated after a close poll among users last year. However, with one exception, Trump has not yet used the account again, but instead posts on his own platform “Truth Social”.