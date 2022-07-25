The billionaire denied the rumors on his Twitter account; he said he only met his wife 2 times in 3 years

Businessman Elon Musk reportedly had an affair with the wife of Google founder Sergey Brin, according to the newspaper. Wall Street Journal. The billionaire denied the rumors on his Twitter profile.

According to the article released this Monday (25.Jul.2022), the involvement made Sergey ask for a divorce from Nicole Shanahan at the end of last year. In addition, he asked advisors to sell their shares in Musk’s companies.

In the divorce petition filed with the Santa Clara County Superior Court, the businessman cites “irreconcilable differences” with Shanahan. Since December Sergey had been separated from his wife, but they lived in the same house.

in your profile at twitterMusk says the newspaper’s accusation is a “total bullshit”. The businessman highlighted his friendship with Sergey Brin and said that he had contact with Nicole only 2 times during 3 years.

In another comment, the businessman criticized the Wall Street Journal for the report. Said it’s “embarrassing” for the newspaper which, according to Musk, has already “made many successful plays” against him.