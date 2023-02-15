Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla, said that governments may need to rein in artificial intelligence to allow it to be safely regulated, pointing out that “artificial intelligence is something we have to be concerned about.” “ChatGBT has shown people how advanced artificial intelligence is. It’s been in development for a while, and it didn’t have a user interface that most people could access,” he added.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, participated in a dialogue session with Elon Musk, during the activities of the last day of the World Government Summit.

Musk stated that there are more advanced versions that are being put forward in the context of his talk about artificial intelligence, adding, “We need to regulate the safety of artificial intelligence frankly, so we must have some regulations for what is primarily in the interests of the public, because thinking about any technology is likely to They pose a danger to people,” suggesting control over artificial intelligence, similar to the aircraft, automobile, or medicine sector, as there are regulatory bodies that oversee public safety in these sectors.

“This may need to slow down the AI ​​a bit, but I think that could be a good thing,” he added.

In his speech, Musk referred to the $ 44 billion acquisition of Twitter, adding: “I think it is very important to have a highly reliable digital public arena, where people work to communicate with the least amount of censorship that the law allows.”

In response to a question about Musk’s quest to buy a ready-made platform instead of developing a new one, he said: “I thought about creating something from scratch, but I thought (Twitter) might accelerate progress in exchange for creating something from scratch for a period of three to five years,” adding. “We’re seeing such a rapid pace in technology that three to five years is actually worth a lot.”

Musk stated that social media companies should abide by the laws of other countries, and not try to put their thumbs on a scope that exceeds the laws of these countries, pointing to the importance of social media reflecting people’s “needs” more accurately. He indicated that he was “a bit worried about the direction and influence of social media in the world, especially (Twitter)”.

He pointed out that “Twitter” exaggerated the imposition of an ideology on the world, indicating that it tried to correct these effects, in order for the platform to reflect the values ​​of the peoples of the world more, and not to impose them on one side.

“We want the Twitter application to be an application for everything, providing automated services and information flow, and anything digital,” Musk said, noting that the social platform is accelerating its efforts to verify people and organizations to stop misinformation and false news. He added, “I’m not sure it will succeed or be perfect, but I’m sure it’s going in a good direction.”

And he revealed that he aims to find his successor to lead the social networking company “Twitter” at the end of 2023, explaining that in late 2023 it would be “the right time” to find another person to manage “Twitter”, adding: “I think I need to achieve stability, and make sure that it is In a financially sound place.

Musk said that he has a long-term vision for the social networking platform “Twitter”, noting that the products should be as useful and entertaining as possible, but at the same time be a source of truth as well, noting that “Twitter” seeks to accelerate this.

Referring to the criticism directed at him, he said: “It is okay to have some criticism, as I am constantly attacked on Twitter.”

Musk stressed the need to monitor children’s use of social media, and suggested reducing the number of years of education in schools, noting that students need to develop critical thinking in schools.

He pointed out that 12 years of study and four years of higher education is too much, adding: “It takes a long time to make sure that there is emotional, mental and physical maturity that occurs in conjunction with education.”

“So maybe 12 years isn’t bad, and maybe we don’t need four, five or six extra years of college, which I think might be excessive,” he added.

He explained that school can be made more interesting for students, with subjects such as mathematics, engineering and physics being taught in convincing ways, noting that critical thinking is something that should be taught to children at a relatively early age.

The CEO of “Twitter”, “SpaceX” and “Tesla”, Elon Musk, ruled out that the strange objects that were recently spotted in North America belonged to aliens, adding: “The crazy thing is that I have not seen any evidence of alien technology.” Or alien life at all, and I think I will know because of (SpaceX).” He continued, “I don’t think there is a person who knows more about space.”

