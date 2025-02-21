Musk goes out to the rescue of Milei and sponsor the Argentine chainsaw in the middle of cryptocurrency scandal $ Libra

Billionaire Elon Musk has surprised with his appearance on the stage of the Ultra -Chanting Conference CPAC, where he has endorsed the chainsaw of Argentine President Javier Milei. Literally. “President Milei has a gift for me. Javier Milei of Argentina. Do you know who am I talking about, right? ”Musk asked. To the act, the Argentine has appeared carrying a chainsaw that has delivered to the billionaire and has shaken his hand. A true lifeguard for Milei in the middle of the scandal unleashed in recent days by fraudulent cryptocurrency $ Libra.

The promoter of the fraudulent cryptocurrency prepared an “association agreement” to become an advisor to Milei

Before the appearance on stage, Milei and Musk had already gathered noon this Thursday, just when the conference has started in Washington. On the first day, politicians have already paraded from the extreme right such as the Spanish Santiago Abascal and English Nigel Farage. On Saturday Trump is expected to close the four days of conference.

Although they have not transcended details of the meeting between Musk and Milei, the Argentine has shared a video In your X account (The same from where he published the post on the fraudulent cryptocurrency $ Libra and then erased) where Musk embraces the shout of “Hello friend!”. In the peak of a disastrous week for $ Libra, Milei has been in charge of being very clear that it still has the Musk protection.

Musk, which seems to be spreading the taste of President Donald Trump for him showhas raised the chainsaw to the shout of “this is the chainsaw for bureaucracy” while the public applauded and cheered the leader of the Doge. The billionaire is in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, a working group that is not a real department and has been in charge of carrying out the massive cuts in many of the federal agencies and departments that had open open investigations against the companies of Musk.

Although the Trump government is still presented to Musk as leader of the Doge (a position that this does not seem to deny this), the White House recognized in a judicial document that Musk is not the group administrator. Fact that has generated more confusion, because the text was not specified who is supposed to be the head of the Doge.

Without removing the black magorous hat or sunglasses, Musk has begun to talk about the usual themes. The importance of Doge cuts, attacks on US administration and their role as an alleged defender of freedom of expression. “In Europe they contain people in prison for making memes. That is crazy, ”said Musk, without evidence, in an affirmation that reminds a lot of attacks perpetrated by Vice President JD Vance during the Munich Security Conference against the European Union.

Musk has also attacked the American media, ensuring that they have “a large part of your taxes go to traditional media directly from the government” and that this is the reason why these means “only focus on the six people” that are in the left acts. What Musk refers are to federal subscriptions that existed for large media such as politic or The Washington Post.

This week, the State Department had ordered the cancellation of all subscriptions to means considered “non -essential for the mission,” he published The Washington Post. In the same way, recently the White House vetoed the access of the written journalists of Associated Press (which does not cameras) to the oval office because the informative agency continued using the term Gulf of Mexico instead of “Gulf of America”, as Trump wants.

In a survey published this Thursday by Reuters, just when a month from Trump’s presidency is completed, 58% of Americans declared that they worried that Musk’s intervention could delay federal programs such as security retirement payments Social and aid to students. On this, during his speech at the CPAC, Musk has assured that “the actions we are taking, with the support of the president and agencies, are the ones that will save Medicar, who will save social security.”