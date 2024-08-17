Elon Musk said on Saturday afternoon (17), on his X profile, that the decision to close the social network’s office in Brazil was difficult, but that if he and his employees had to agree to the “demands for secret (illegal) censorship and delivery of private information” demanded by Alexandre de Moares, “there would be no way to explain our actions without being embarrassed”.

The announcement of the closure of X’s office in Brazil was made on Saturday morning (17) through a message published on the official Global Government Affairs account of the social network. In the message, Elon Musk’s company accused Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes of threatening to arrest company employees who work in Brazil, reason why it chose to close its office in the country.

Journalist Paulo Figueiredo, whose networks and publications were blocked by Moraes as part of the fake news investigation, congratulated Musk and stated that he had proven himself to be a man of his word.

“You have proven yourself to be a man of your word, fulfilling the promise you made to me publicly a few months ago: principles before profit. Your commitment to freedom of expression, not only in Brazil but around the world, is helping to protect our civilization. God bless you.”

Opposition members of parliament also spoke out about the seriousness of the closure of X’s office in the country. Federal deputy Marcel Van Hatten (Novo-RS) responded to the note published on social media and commented: “URGENT: X closes its doors in Brazil! The Brazilian people have a choice to make – democracy or Alexandre de Moraes.”

Congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) also repeated the excerpt from X’s note and stated “I choose democracy. On the 7th I will be on Paulista Avenue”, in reference to the demonstrations on September 7th in São Paulo. In another post, published in Englishthe parliamentarian from Minas Gerais reaffirmed that he will go to Paulista for the impeachment of Alexandre de Moraes and invited Elon Musk to participate in the act.

In response to the deputy, Musk stated “there is no doubt that Moraes needs to leave. Having a “justice” that repeatedly and flagrantly violates the law is no justice at all.”

Congressman Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) showed his perplexity at the closure of the network’s office in the country through a video published on his X profile, in which he stated that “I can’t believe we’ve reached this hole of censorship and persecution like we’re living in now.”

The parliamentarian explains what happened and says that “Alexandre de Moraes has been ordering the censorship of a lot of people for some time now. He doesn’t give any reasoning, he just sends a message to X and says: in two hours I want this channel shut down and all the information passed on to me”. Gayer explains that, because he follows the law, X has not done this.

Further on, the congressman also claims that X is closing its office in the country and that its employees are fleeing Brazil, and continues by saying: “This is Cuba, my brother, this is Venezuela, it makes no sense. Are you serious that employees of a company, of one of the largest social networks in the world, have to flee Brazil to avoid being arrested, because they did not comply with illegal orders from Alexandre de Moraes?”

Congressman Rodrigo Valadares (União-SE) expressed his concern about the impact that the measure could have on the international perception of Brazil.

“Threatening to arrest representatives of a global company like X is a blow to Brazil’s image abroad. We are sending the message that there is no respect for freedom of expression here and that anyone can be the target of authoritarian pressure. This only harms our reputation and drives away essential investments for the country’s development,” he said in a statement.

Senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) republished X’s note, as well as a post by political analyst Cláudio Dantas, in which he comments that “Moraes has now decided to arrest the lawyers as well. Does the OAB endorse him? And Prerrô [referindo-se ao grupo Prerrogativas, composto por juristas e que apoia o governo]?”

Possible ban on X in the country

Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) stated that “soon we will not have network X in Brazil” and that “X will probably go down in Brazil, its URL will be blocked and X will leave the Apple store STILL IN THIS ELECTION”.

Along the same lines, Fabiana Barroso, a jurist and political commentator for Gazeta do Povo, stated that “without legal representation, the Minister’s next step could determine the end of the platform for us Brazilians.”

In the note announcing the closure of its office in the countrythe social network states that “service X remains available to the population of Brazil”. In other words, in principle, even with the closure of the national office, Brazilians continue to have access to the platform.

On April 7th of this year, a report published by the Uol portal revealed that Moraes’ interlocutors, both from the Federal Supreme Court and the Superior Electoral Court, which was presided over by the minister, had sought out the presidency of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to request information about the procedures necessary to disable the social network.

The consultation was reportedly motivated by the public clash that had been taking place between Elon Musk and the minister on social media due to the release of the Twitter Files Brasil – the revelation of a series of documents that demonstrated a broad effort of government censorship during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the presidential elections in Brazil in 2022, as well as the persecution of conservatives.

At the time, as reported by Gazeta do Povo, X was or had been blocked in seven countries – all of them governed by dictatorial or autocratic regimes: North Korea, China, Iran, Vietnam, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan.