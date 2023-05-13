American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk explained the appointment of Linda Iaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter as an opportunity to devote more time to his company Tesla. On Friday, May 12, he wrote in his social network account.

“Obviously, bringing in Linda will allow me to spend more time on Tesla, which I will do,” the entrepreneur said.

Musk urged not to judge Iaccarino in advance. He added that he was categorical in protecting freedom of speech, even if this could lead to losses for the company.

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk announced that former NBCUniversal CEO Linda Iaccarino would succeed him as CEO of Twitter. She has worked in the media holding for over 10 years, among her merits is the launch of the Peacock streaming service.

A day earlier, the entrepreneur announced that he would leave the post of head of Twitter in six weeks. According to him, after the dismissal, he plans to become the executive chairman and technical director.

On April 29, the creator and former head of the social network Twitter Jack Dorsey criticized Musk and his activities at the head of the company. In his opinion, “everything went awry.” Also, Dorsey did not appreciate the idea of ​​paid verification of accounts on the social network for $ 8 per month.

Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. Millionaire Musk took over Twitter on October 27, 2022. The deal amounted to $ 44 billion. The businessman immediately fired a number of members of the management and dissolved the board of directors, becoming the sole head of the company.