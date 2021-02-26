Tesla’s electric car factory in Fremont, Calif. Has been idle for two days due to a lack of parts, it said Thursday, Feb.25, in its Twitter head of the company Elon Musk.

“The Fremont plant was closed for two days (parts shortage) and reopened yesterday (Wednesday),” he wrote. At the same time, Musk did not explain what components were in question.

The Fremont facility is the only Tesla electric vehicle factory in the United States.

Earlier, as the agency reported Bloomberg, employees of Tesla’s California plant working on the Model 3 electric vehicle production line were advised to take leave until March 7. The reason for the temporary downtime in the Model 3 factory line, according to agency sources, was a disruption in the supply of spare parts. Most likely, Tesla did not receive the chips from the Samsung factory, which was left without electricity from February 16 to 20. The company itself did not comment on the information about the partial suspension of production.

On February 23, the American entrepreneur, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, lost his place as the richest man in the world after the price of Tesla shares fell by 8.6% over the past day. According to the agency, Musk’s fortune fell by $ 15.2 billion – to $ 183 billion. It is noted that the reason for this could be his comment on the price of bitcoin.