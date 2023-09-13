Musk said he could not turn on the Starlink network near Crimea due to US sanctions

American entrepreneur and head of SpaceX Elon Musk responded to accusations of refusing to turn on the Starlink satellite network near Crimea. He explained this by the actions of US anti-Russian sanctions, reports RIA News.

“The reason why (Starlink – approx. “Tapes.ru”) was turned off, in fact, initially it was that the United States imposed sanctions against Russia. The sanctions include Crimea, and we are not allowed to launch the connection,” the businessman said.

According to him, in order to launch Starlink satellites over Crimea, he needs to obtain appropriate permission from the US government, which did not exist at the time Ukraine approached him. Musk emphasized that he would do this if he received a directive from American President Joe Biden.

Earlier, the US Congress called for an investigation into Musk’s refusal to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with access to the Starlink service near Crimea. This proposal was made by a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Elizabeth Warren.