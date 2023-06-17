Musk said he expects his startup, Neuralink, which specializes in producing electronic chips that can be implanted in the brain, to start its first human trial this year.

Speaking at the Vivatech technology conference in Paris, in a webcast, Musk said Neuralink, a company he co-founded, plans to implant the chip into the brain of a paraplegic or paraplegic patient.

Musk did not specify the number of patients in which his company would implant the chips or the duration, but the billionaire who is CEO of the Tesla electric car company, the social networking platform Twitter and the SpaceX space missile company said, “It seems that the first case will be later in the month.” this year”.

Neuralink announced last month that it had won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct its first human clinical trial, a milestone for the start-up at a time when it is facing investigations in the United States over its method of conducting animal experiments.

In a previous statement, the administration acknowledged that it had allowed Neuralink to conduct experiments to implant chips in the brain and to use a surgical robot in the experiments, but it refused to elaborate.

Experts previously told Reuters that if Neuralink can prove its devices are safe for humans, it will take a few years, or possibly more than a decade, to get a license for commercial use.