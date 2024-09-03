There were 41 paid contents of the satellite internet service in August, most of them at the end of the month

The owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, has stepped up advertising for his satellite internet company, Starlink, after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), ordered the blocking of the social network. There were 39 publications boosted on Google and two on Meta, totaling 41 advertisements in August.

Most were released in the last 4 days of the month, a period in which Musk increased public criticism of the minister, with promotional values.

According to Google Ads Librarythe publications were paid for by SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company.

The number of announcements in August is more than double that of previous months.

At Meta, 2 announcements were made on the 6th (Aug 30) publicizing the Starlink antennas.

Most of the content was boosted from August 28 to 31, after Moraes ordered the billionaire to appoint a legal representative for the platform in Brazil, under penalty of suspension from the social network.

On the 29th, the minister also blocked Starlink’s accounts. The decision was made after the Court was unable to summon a representative of X in the country.

The social network was blocked on the 30th by a single decision after the businessman did not comply with the minister’s order.

UNDERSTAND THE MUSK X MORAES CASE

The clash between Musk and the Brazilian Judiciary has intensified since August 17, when the profile of Global Government Relations of the X announced that it would close its office in Brazil, but that the social network would remain available to Brazilians. In the publication, the company states that the measure was taken because of Moraes’ decisions.

In the document, which is part of a confidential process, it is possible to read that Moraes requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities – it is not clear how this would have been configured as a violation of Brazilian laws.

The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to freeze the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order. He also ordered the arrest of Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. “for disobedience to a court order”. Rachel de Oliveira is cited as “representative” of X in Brazil.

On Wednesday (August 28), Moraes ordered the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours or risk having its operations suspended throughout the country. The deadline expired at 8:07 p.m. on Thursday (August 29). On Friday (August 30), the minister ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 374 kB).

Access, however, may take until Wednesday (September 4) to be completely blocked. This is because Moraes gave two different deadlines for compliance with the decision. Anatel was given a 24-hour deadline to notify all internet providers in the country after the notification. This deadline ends this Saturday (August 31), around 5 pm, when the entity must notify the Supreme Court of compliance with the order.

For internet operators, as well as app stores, the decision grants a period of up to 5 days, counting from the date of communication from Anatel, to adopt the necessary measures to block access to X in the country. In other words, until Wednesday (4th September).