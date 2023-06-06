Diego Sousai

Twitter’s US advertising revenue plummeted 59% in April this year, compared to the same period a year earlier, to $88 million.

The result was obtained by the New York Times, which had access to an internal Twitter memo. According to the document, based on analyzes by employees and former employees of the company, the prospects for the coming months are not at all optimistic.

According to Twitter’s projections, advertising revenue is expected to drop at least 56% per week in June, also on a year-on-year basis.

So far, Twitter owner Elon Musk and the platform’s new chief executive Linda Yaccarino have not commented on the drop in advertising revenue. Ads make up about 90% of Twitter’s total revenue.

The company’s ad sales team is concerned that advertisers could be spooked by the rise of hate speech and pornography on the social network, as well as more ads featuring online gambling and marijuana products.

Those questions were inherited by Linda Yaccarino, the NBCUniversal executive whom Musk named chief executive of Twitter last month. She started her new job this Monday (5).

Those questions were inherited by Linda Yaccarino, the NBCUniversal executive whom Musk named chief executive of Twitter last month. She started her new job this Monday (5).

After Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and took the company private, he vowed to build "the most respected ad platform".
























