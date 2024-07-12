Bloomberg: Musk Donates to Trump’s Campaign

Billionaire Elon Musk has donated to Republican Donald Trump’s election campaign. reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

The size of the donation is not specified, it is only noted that “the sum is significant.” Musk himself has not yet commented on this information.

In May, it was reported that Trump was ready to make Musk his consultant if he wins the presidential election. This would allow the businessman to influence some issues of the economy and border security.

Trump previously received $2 million in Bitcoin as a donation from billionaire brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. The brothers believe that current President Joe Biden has declared war on cryptocurrency, while Trump was “pro-Bitcoin, pro-cryptocurrency, pro-business” during his presidency.