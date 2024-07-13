Michigan.- Billionaire Elon Musk has made a donation to a political group working to elect former US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing sources.

The report did not say how much Musk donated, but added that it was “a considerable amount” given to a group called America PAC.

Bloomberg reported that the committee — a group that can receive unlimited contributions for political activity — is required to disclose its list of donors by July 15.

In March, Trump, who is expected to be formally nominated next week as the Republican Party’s candidate for the Nov. 5 election, met with Musk and other wealthy donors.

Responding to reports of the meeting, South African-born Musk, one of the world’s richest people, posted on X: “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either of the two US presidential candidates.”

With information from Bloomberg