Over 5 million Tesla shares sold last November by CEO Elon Musk were donated to a charity. This is evidenced by the deposit made by the South African manager with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, better known as the SEC: what exactly is the charity to which the proceeds deriving from the sale of the shares were donated has not been specified, while it seems clear that the total value of the donation was around 5.74 billion dollarsbased on the closing prices of Tesla shares during that period.

As noted by Autonews, the donation came when the billionaire at the head of Tesla sold shares worth a total of $ 16.4 billion, after submitting his Twitter followers to a poll on the sale of 10% of its stake in the electric car manufacturer. According to some analysts, behind Musk’s choice to donate the proceeds to charity there is also an economic purpose: according to them the tax advantage to Tesla’s CEO it is obvious that shares donated to charity are not subject to capital gains tax, unlike those that are simply sold. Bob Lord, an associate member at the Institute for Policy Studies who studies tax policy, even talks about savings of between 40 and 50% for Musk’s pocket.