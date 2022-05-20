Government seeks information to act better in the future, says Fábio Faria after meeting with businessman

Minister Fábio Faria (Communications) said this Friday (May 20, 2022) that the monitoring of deforestation and illegal fires by billionaire Elon Musk’s company will not affect Brazilian sovereignty in the Amazon.

“It is not the Brazilian government that releases the satellites into space. The satellites are there. What we want is for all the information they already have to be shared with the government.” said in an interview with journalists at the Hotel Fasano Boa Vista in Porto Feliz (SP).

Faria organized the businessman’s meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Brazilian businessmen. He said that Brazil will benefit from sharing information to act when there are illicit acts in the Amazon.

Asked by a reporter if there is no concern about the protection of Brazilian sovereignty, the minister replied:

“They are giving up their sovereignty to us. Constant question, but lack of knowledge in this case, because in the future we will have thousands of satellites and, if the Brazilian government can have information to act, it is much better.”

Bolsonaro spoke twice at his meeting with Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, in the interior of São Paulo. He said that the entrepreneur can be called a “myth of freedom” and called it “Breath of Hope” the billionaire’s recent purchase of Twitter.

In the interview with journalists, the chief executive said that Musk did not talk about the purchase of Twitter or about defending freedom of expression.

“He didn’t specifically address this issue, but he is in favor of total freedom of expression.”, declared.

“What we want and seems to be his idea [Musk] –I repeat that this subject has not been addressed– it is total freedom of expression, as you have and social media can have”, completed the president.

monitored deforestation

Billionaire Elon Musk’s company will monitor deforestation and illegal fires in the Amazon. The businessman arrived in Brazil, this Friday (May 20, 2022), and met with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, who organized the meeting.

In your official account at twitterMusk said Starlink will connect 19,000 schools in rural areas and do environmental monitoring of the Amazon.

“Very excited to be in Brazil for the launch of Starlink for 19,000 schools without internet in rural areas & environmental monitoring of the Amazon”, wrote Musk on Twitter this Friday (May 20th).

Today, Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) is responsible for carrying out the annual survey of deforestation in the region. As of 2019, the increase in the rate of deforestation in the Amazon, disclosed by the institute, led to friction with the federal government.

In an interview with students from ITA (Instituto Tecnológico da Aeronáutica), Musk said that the “Starlink has a very strong data policy”which would guarantee the protection of the data collected.

“If you try to take a lot of images and videos and try to understand what’s going on, the amount of data that needs to be transferred is enormous. So you need that connectivity to monitor the Amazon effectively.”he said.

Starlink has a constellation of non-geostationary, low and medium orbit satellites – when the satellite’s speed is different from Earth. In January, it received a license from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to operate 4,408 satellites in the country.

In November 2021, Minister Fábio Faria met with Elon Musk in the United States. “We are working to close this important partnership between the Brazilian government and the company SpaceX [também de Musk]. We want to combine the technology developed by them with the Wi-Fi Brasil program, from the Ministry of Communications”, he said at the time.