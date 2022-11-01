Elon Musk, the new head of Twitter, has dissolved the micro-blogging platform’s board of directors and took sole control, according to a statement
Released by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
All nine board members relinquished their positions. Musk has appointed himself the only new director to date.
The tech billionaire, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, bought Twitter on Thursday in a $44 billion deal and transferred it to his private ownership.
The New York Stock Exchange has already de-listed Twitter shares.
#Musk #dissolves #Twitters #board #appoints #sole #director
Leave a Reply