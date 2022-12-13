Entrepreneur Elon Musk waves at a SpaceX event, one of his companies, last February. Michael Roberts (AP)

Twitter has dissolved this Monday afternoon its Trust and Security Council, made up of independent experts and non-profit organizations that advised the social network on the development of products, programs and rules such as content moderation and combating hatred on the platform. . The members of this council, formed in 2016 and expanded three years later, received a brief email message this afternoon in which they were thanked for their time and informed that the structure had no place within the “new phase” in which Elon Musk has gotten into the company.

“We are reassessing how we can bring outside perspectives to our products and our product development policies. As part of this, we have decided that the Trust and Security Council is not the best structure for this”, assured the email received by the organizations and reviewed by newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal Y The Washington Post. The message was signed by the company.

One of the council’s main tasks was to advise on Internet harassment. For this, Twitter had the support of dozens of international organizations specialized in combating racism, hatred against Muslims and Jews, privacy and protection of minors on the Internet, human rights, and support for freedom of expression. As well as others dedicated to feminism, the fight against sexist violence and trafficking

of people.

Musk, on the other hand, believes that this body was not fulfilling its responsibilities. On Friday he went to his account to charge Jack Dorsey, founder and former CEO, and COO Ned Segal. The millionaire entrepreneur assured that before he took the helm, on October 27, no one within the company was doing anything to protect the safety of children on the Internet. Segal, he claimed, was busier spending millions of dollars on tickets to see the NBA Warriors. “This is false,” Dorsey replied. Musk indicated that he made this one of his highest priorities, which he put in the hands of Ella Erwin, who came to Twitter in June.

The email was sent minutes before a meeting between Erwin and the head of global policy with members of social organizations began. The theme, according to The Washington Post, was to discuss some recent events. Between these, the resignation on Thursday of three memberswho slammed the door in protest at the way Musk has run the social network in recent weeks.

Another issue that has strained relations within the blue bird company is the so-called Twitter Files. Musk, aided by independent journalists Matt Taibi and Bari Weiss, has promoted the publication of internal documents from the executive leadership that preceded him. the tycoon wrote at dawn this Monday: “The virus of woke thought (politically correct) must be defeated or nothing else matters.”

Some Twitter users stressed on Monday that the moderation filters were not working as they should. “@TwitterSafety account appears not to be deleting death threats,” wrote a tweeter this afternoon. Those warnings, which could well fall under the category of cyber bullying, were directed at Yoel Roth, a former Twitter executive who left the company in November. After leaving, Musk has used his account, which is followed by more than 120 million people, to harshly criticize Roth and the measures he adopted within the Trust and Security Council, which today disappears.

Among the decisions endorsed by Roth is the expulsion of Donald Trump from Twitter in 2021, a measure that Musk reversed after a query on his account. His role in the debate has come to light again in the series of supposed revelations of the Twitter Files.

CNN claims that Roth and his family have abandoned their home and fled. This after he increased harassment by a cyber horde encouraged by Musk. The tycoon and his followers took out of context an academic essay that Roth did for the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 and they turned it into a theory about pedophilia. Some Twitter users have also attacked the professors who reviewed the university text.

