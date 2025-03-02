Elon Musk has decided to charge the team of technology expert officials who helped build the free tax declaration service and renew the websites of the entire government, as confirmed by a administration spokesman.

He has done it in the so -called LOGE Lawwhose objective is support Trump’s reforms. There is the circumstance that this federal technology team created a Free site to declare taxes During Trump’s first mandate, which has not been an impediment for Musk to eliminate it.

There is a circumstance that no less than 21 federal employees assigned to that United States Government Efficiency Department (Doge), which directs Musk, They have already announced their resignation As a protest for the decisions taken by the new organism since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term a month ago:

“We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise government central systemsjeopardize the confidential data of Americans or dismantle critical public services. “

The Doge was backed by Trump through an executive order on January 20 After his return to the White House. Trump created it in his first mandate reforming a unit that already existedthe United States digital service, which was promoted by former president Barack Obama in 2014 to boost administration towards technology.

The Doge works as an advisory body. It has four employees dedicated to each agency of the new Trump administration and, according to the executive order by which it was created, its main objective is to “modernize federal technology and software to improve the efficiency and productivity of the government”, in addition to “dismantle the government bureaucracy, eliminate excessive regulations, cut unnecessary expenses and restructure federal agencies “, in the words of Donald Trump himself, who has also mentioned that “andThe Doge must have finished its functions on July 4, 2026 “.

Now, the Director of Technological Transformation of GSA, Thomas Shedd, has notified team employees, known as 18F, which Your work has ended. Approximately 90 employees of 18F are affected, and All of them were immediately blocked their devices.

Musk directs the team of the government efficiency department of the Trump administration and had already described as “Extreme Left Computer Office throughout the Government” The department that has now been “eliminated.”

Elon Musk has shared a Wall Street Mav publication on X on Doge, which receives a broad support by most of those who comment on the tweet:

“Approximately 73% of Americans approve Doge! Doge law is not yet a bill, but soon it will be. The objective of the Doge law will be put the force of the law behind Trump’s reformsto ensure that the deep state can never undo them. This will also have the effect of Block Federal Judges so that they do not carry out legal actions. “