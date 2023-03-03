Tesla’s so-called “gigafactory” in Austin (USA) hosted on Wednesday (1) the Investor Day (Tesla Investor Day, in English), where Elon Musk presented the directions that his electric car factory should follow in the next years.

The event was scheduled for the day that Tesla reached the number of 4 million vehicles produced, and despite great expectations, no details of a new launch of the brand were announced.

Called by Musk himself as “Master Plan – Part 3”, the event boiled down to an analysis of how planet Earth can become a sustainable environment and how Tesla can collaborate for that to happen.

The businessman said that “there is a clear path to a land of sustainable energy in abundance”, and that the world can be supplied with clean energy by 2050 with an investment of US$ 10 trillion in investments for the manufacture and storage of energy in batteries .

Tesla’s next big investment should be the new factory in Mexico, the first outside the United States, China, Germany axis.

no new cars

Tesla fans expected the brand to announce a new entry model, but had to settle for the announcement made by company executives that a new platform is being developed to serve as the basis for new launches, but Musk declined to comment on what they would be. these models.

already the Cybertrucka model presented in 2019 and which is already facing a series of delays in its launch, should go into production in 2023, according to Lars Moravy, responsible for Tesla’s engineering department, and Franz von Holzhausen, Director of Design.

The presentation seems not to have been very well received by investors, as Tesla’s shares began to fall during the event and remained so in the morning of this Thursday in the United States.

