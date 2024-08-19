Businessman Musk said he did not give the head of Chechnya Kadyrov a Tesla Cybertruck

The founder of SpaceX, businessman Elon Musk, denied the information that he gave the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov a Tesla Cybertruck. The businessman wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“Are you seriously that dumb that you think I gave a Cybertruck to a Russian General? This is another example of how the mainstream media lies,” Musk wrote.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov rode a Cybertruck with a machine gun on the roof. He called the electric car one of the best cars in the world, maneuverable, very comfortable, developing excellent speed and overcoming obstacles, and said that he “literally fell in love” with this car. According to the head of Chechnya, the Cybertruck will soon be sent to the SVO zone, “where it will be of great use to our fighters.”

Later, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov expressed the opinion that it would be better to sell Kadyrov’s Cybertruck and help Russian fighters in the SVO zone.