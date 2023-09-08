Elon Musk announced the refusal to activate Starlink to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the Crimea

American businessman, head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, denied CNN’s claims that Ukraine would be cut off access to its Starlink service off the coast of Crimea in 2022.

Musk emphasized that the system in the area was not turned on. At the same time, he acknowledged that he received an urgent request from Kyiv to activate Starlink along the entire route to Sevastopol. However, he decided to refuse the request due to fears of a strike on the Russian fleet. “Obviously the goal was to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor,” he explained.

If I agreed to their request, then SpaceX would become a clear accomplice to a major act of war and an escalation of the conflict. Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX

Gwynn Shotwell, President of SpaceX, made similar statements earlier. According to her, the company was not developed in order to become a weapon. She noted that the Ukrainian army uses drones as communications. “However, we want them to never be used offensively,” Shotwell added.

In Russia, Musk’s decision was considered an example of sanity

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov said that Elon Musk is “politically individual.” According to the senator, the businessman demonstrated independent thinking in the situation with the Starlink service in Crimea, which is not often found in today’s America.

Musk’s act was also commented on by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. He called Musk the last sane person in North America.

In addition, State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet invited Musk to pay a study visit to the peninsula. He stressed that Crimea “is open for the arrival of foreigners who come here with pure thoughts.” Sheremet also expressed the opinion that Musk “will be shocked by the pace of development of the peninsula as part of Russia.”

Related materials:

Help Mask Ukraine

Elon Musk not only provided Starlink terminals, but also donated $100 million to Ukraine. He wrote about this in response to American writer Stephen King, who suggested that the businessman pass his blue tick on Twitter, which means the authenticity of the account, to a fund that provides assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, in October last year, Musk proposed his four-pronged plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, he called for the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the re-holding of referendums under the supervision of the UN in the territories that have recently joined Russia. Then the businessman also suggested how Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine would end.

It is very likely that this will end up like this in the end – the only question is how many people will die before that. Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX

The Ukrainian authorities set as their goal the liberation of all the territories that it controlled until March 2014, that is, together with the Crimea. Western countries support Kyiv’s desire for territorial integrity.