Musk demands Scholz explain comedian’s comments about assassination attempt on Trump

American entrepreneur Elon Musk called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to explain the words of German comedian Sebastian Hotz. Earlier, Hotz posted on his social networks approving the assassination attempt on US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. On his page on the social network X, the billionaire expressed outrage over what happened.

Someone who wishes the leading candidate for US President and me to die is paid by the German government? What is that? Elon MuskChief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors

Sebastian Hotz is an employee of the state radio station Radio Berlin and Brandenburg (RBB). Against this background, the American businessman decided to appeal directly to the head of state, whose citizen is the scandalous comedian. So far, there has been no response from the German authorities.

Olaf Scholz Photo: Liesa Johannsen / Reuters

In one of the posts, Hotz expressed hope for Musk’s possible death

The reason for the American billionaire’s indignation was not only Hotz’s positive reaction to the assassination attempt on Trump, which took place on July 13 during the politician’s speech in Pennsylvania, but also the comedian’s expressed hope for Musk’s own death.

In one of his last posts, the RBB employee noted that nothing in this world gives him more hope than the businessman’s words that he could die under mysterious circumstances.

Musk emphasized that in the context of current events and similar statements, there is a need to strengthen security measures. The businessman expressed the idea of ​​creating flying armor that would prevent any assassination attempt.

“Maybe it’s time to create flying metal armor?” the entrepreneur shared his thoughts with his followers.

Sebastian Hotz Frame: Leipzig Messe / YouTube

Musk Calls Out Scholz to Support Trump

Bloomberg reported that Musk made a large donation to Trump’s campaign. There is no information yet on the exact amount of this contribution, but a source for the agency noted that it was “significant” money.

Responding to the billionaire’s support, Trump said he was ready to provide Musk with a position as his consultant if he manages to win the upcoming US elections. The presidential candidate noted that such an ally would allow him to exert serious influence on economic and border security issues.

Musk also commented on the recent assassination attempt on Trump on his personal page, noting that he fully supports the politician and wishes him a speedy recovery.

I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery. Elon MuskChief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors

Earlier, Musk called US Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden a dark puppet of the media and activists. He noted that the American leader is being controlled from the outside.