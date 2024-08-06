Musk sues advertisers GARM, Unilever and Mars over boycott of social network X

X (formerly Twitter) has filed lawsuits against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), the World Federation of Advertisers, and individual companies, including Unilever and Mars. X CEO Linda Yaccarino has cited the “systematic illegal boycott” of the social network, while its owner, American billionaire Elon Musk, characterized occurring with the declaration of war.

“We tried peace for two years, now it’s war,” Musk wrote on his social network. He also advised all companies that have faced a similar “boycott” from advertisers to sue them too.

According to information Financial Times (FT), among the individual members of the associations against which the lawsuits were filed, in addition to the food manufacturers Unilever and Mars, was the American pharmacy chain CVS Health. Yakkarino noted that not only the social network itself became a victim of the boycott, its users also faced the consequences.

“All these actions made economic sense only in furthering a conspiracy carried out in the belief that competing advertisers were doing the same,” the complaint quotes. Axios.

The lawsuits were filed after the House Judiciary Committee released a report that found GARM and its members “colluded” in boycotting Twitter after its ownership changed, thereby limiting consumer choice in violation of antitrust laws. The brands, however, dispute the claims, arguing that they have the right to decide for themselves where to spend their advertising dollars.

The reason for the boycott of the social network is also cited as Musk’s public statements on the vastness of the social network X. For example, he supported the post of one of the users who claimed that Jews “incite hatred towards white people”, as a result of which many companies

(Disney, Warner Bros., Apple and others) have pulled their ads from the social network.

Earlier, it was reported that Musk had again filed a lawsuit against the company OpenAI, which he co-founded, and its creator Sam Altman. In his opinion, the organization had betrayed the goals and objectives set when it was founded in 2015.