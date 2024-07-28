“Support María Corina,” says the owner of X; she will be represented in the Venezuelan elections by Edmundo González Urrutia

The owner of X (ex-Twitter), Elon Muskdeclared support this Saturday (27.Jul.2024) for the main opponent of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), María Corina Machado – prevented from running in the presidential elections. The election will be held on Sunday (28.Jul).

“The time has come for the people of Venezuela to have the opportunity for a better future”wrote in his profile in X. He also stated, in a 2nd publication, that he wishes “the best” for the citizens of the country.

On her social media profile, María Corina he responded to the tweet Musk and stated that Venezuelans are determined to “to live in dignity and prosperity and to bring our families back home”.

He added, in reference to the elections: “Tomorrow brings a new beginning; Venezuela will be free!”

UNDERSTAND

Despite Musk’s show of support, Corina is not the opposition candidate in Venezuela. This is because, despite having been chosen in the primary elections held in October 2023, she was banned by the Venezuelan courts from holding public office for 15 years.

The candidate chosen to try to defeat Maduro, who has been in power for 11 years, is Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right). He was nominated on April 19.

González was not María Corina’s immediate replacement. The PUD (Democratic Unitary Platform) chose Corina Yoris. However, she was unable to register in the CNE (National Electoral Council) system.

