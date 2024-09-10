Musk: US is going bankrupt, debt payments exceed defense budget

The United States is rapidly going bankrupt, interest payments on government debt have exceeded the country’s defense budget, American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk said, writes RIA Novosti with a link to the All-In podcast.

If Donald Trump wins the presidential election, there will be an opportunity to implement rare deregulation and reduce the size of government, the businessman said.

“Because when it comes to things outside of regulation, America is rapidly going bankrupt,” he said. According to Musk, the Pentagon’s budget is $1 trillion a year. “And the interest payments on the national debt just exceeded the defense budget,” he said.

Earlier, Trump said that Elon Musk had agreed to head a special commission on government efficiency.