Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, made a series of posts on the platform after Moraes’ decision | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, made a series of posts on the platform this Friday (30), shortly after Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of the social network in Brazil.

“Freedom of expression is the foundation of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes,” Musk wrote.

“They are shutting down the number 1 source of truth in Brazil,” he added, reposting a statistic that X is the most downloaded news app on the AppStore in the country.

In another post, the billionaire commented on a publication that spoke of the fine of R$50,000 per day that Moraes stipulated if any person or company uses an alternative, such as a VPN, to access X.

“The oppressive regime in Brazil is so afraid of people finding out the truth that they will bankrupt anyone who tries,” Musk said.

The businessman shared another user’s post, who said that “the West is three months away from being lost; Canada, France and Brazil are already gone” – the three months are a reference to the American presidential election, scheduled for November.

“This year’s attacks on free speech are unprecedented in the 21st century. This will happen in America too if Kamala/Walz come to power. Just listen to what they have to say,” he wrote, mentioning Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the Democratic Party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates.

THE People’s Gazette asked the STF’s advisory board for Moraes’ position on Musk’s new criticisms, but has not yet received a response.