Elon Musk completed the sale of 10% of Tesla’s shares. A promise that the CEO of the Palo Alto car manufacturer had made to his Twitter followers who had exposed themselves in this direction in mass, and which he has now confirmed that he has carried out: Musk has admitted that he did it both to keep faith with the will of his followers, both because he needed to exercise his stock option before they expired. Said and done, the South African manager thus recorded the sale of 13.5 million shares, for a profit of several billion dollars.

The confirmation of the sale of 10% of the shares came through the mouth of Elon Musk himself, interviewed by the satirical site Babylon Bee. To the same microphones, Tesla CEO also openly criticized the California administration, where the brand operated its former headquarters now moved to Texas, Austin. “California used to be the land of opportunity, while now it is increasingly becoming the land of some kind of over-regulation, over-litigation, over-taxation. – said Musk – In California it is becoming more and more difficult to get things done“. As always happens, every time the South African manager opens his mouth, Tesla shares on the stock market undergo a more or less positive change in value: in this case, their value has increased by 6%.